Roxanne Modafferi To Face Lauren Murphy on June 20

One-time flyweight title challenger Roxanne Modafferi will be back in action against Lauren Murphy on June 20 at a location yet to be disclosed according to a report from Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, that reads.

“Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans have confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Roxanne Modafferi and Lauren Murphy is in the works for the UFC’s event on June 20. Currently, the event does not have a location, but the promotion is hoping the UFC APEX in Las Vegas will be the home base should COVID-19 restrictions be lifted.”

‘The Happy Warrior’ is flying high after picking up one of the biggest wins of her career last time out. Modafferi fought the previously unbeaten rising star Maycee Barber at UFC 246 earlier this year. In the fight ‘Roxy’ dominated from start to finish picking up a massive unanimous decision win. She’ll be heading into her fight with Murphy hoping to pick up consecutive wins in the promotion since joining 2018.

Murphy will be desperate to ensure that doesn’t happen. ‘Lucky’ is in a great spot herself after grabbing consecutive wins. She stopped Mara Romero Borella in August last year before earning the split decision win over Andrea Lee at UFC 247. The former Invicta champions seem primed for a flyweight title shot and beating Modafferi in June could well make her next in line for the winner of Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanne Calderwood.

The UFC was supposed to hold an event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada on June 20. Heavyweight title contenders Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes were set to headline the event but it no seems unlikely the card will go ahead in Canada and unclear if the same main event will be in place next month.

Do you think Roxanee Modafferi will beat Lauren Murphy on June 20?