Rose Namajunas Wants Jessica Andrade Rematch, Not Ready To Fight Yet

Rose Namajunas wants to rematch Jessica Andrade, but not quite yet.

Namajunas’ manager spoke to MMA Fighting today (Tues. June 11, 2019) after reports surfaced that the UFC is finalizing a title bout between Andrade and Weili Zhang in China. Namajunas’ manager, Brian Butler of Suckerpunch Entertainment, confirmed “Thug” is definitely interested in the rematch, but needs time to heal a neck injury first:

“Rose is definitely interested in a rematch [against Jessica Andrade],” Butler said “Her tentative plan is to fight by the end of the year. The UFC was interested in the rematch but she’s not on a timetable where she needs to discuss a date.

“She had an ongoing neck injury prior to the fight and she wants to get herself back to 100-percent and when she steps back in it will be her choice.”

Andrade defeated Namajunas with a second-round slam KO back in May in Brazil. Namajunas dropped the 115-pound title at the show, while also falling victim to one of the most devastating slam KOs in UFC history as well. The news today that Zhang will be getting the next title opportunity comes as a surprise.

There are more deserving candidates such as Tatiana Suarez or Michelle Waterson. However, the UFC seems to have opted to go with Zhang instead.