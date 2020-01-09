Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade II Set For UFC 249

Spread the word!













Rose Namajunas is ready to return to the Octagon, and she’ll do so by seeking a bit of redemption in the process.

ESPN is reporting that Namajunas will rematch Jessica Andrade at UFC 249 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. The card is expected to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. The Namajunas vs. Andrade bout will be a rematch from their initial meeting last May.

Namajunas was defending her then-strawweight title, seemingly winning the contest on the scorecards with her superior striking performance, before being knocked out by a freak slam takedown from Andrade in the second round. That was the last bout Namajunas would compete in, while Andrade went on to attempt a title defense against Weili Zhang in China the following August.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, Zhang finished her in the first round of their matchup in under a minute to become the UFC’s first-ever Chinese champion in history. Now, they’ll run things back on what is expected to be one of the most anticipated PPV events of the year.

What do you expect from the rematch between Namajunas and Andrade in April?