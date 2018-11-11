Rose Namajunas Addresses UFC Return Timetable & Potential Opponent

Rose Namajunas addresses who she wants to fight next and when she wants to make her return.

The UFC women’s strawweight champion is preparing for her return after two fights against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Their first fight went down in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout and their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April that saw Namajunas win by decision.

The UFC champ hasn’t been seen since then but has provided an update on her MMA career. She spoke with MMA Fighting while at UFC Denver where she brought up the timeframe in which she expects to be back.

“I’ve mentioned it before that I like fighting in the spring and the fall. I think that’s a good time for me. So that’s what I’ve expressed already so we will see how things happen.”

Namajunas brought up potential fights with Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez. She appears to be up for whatever the UFC wants to book next.

“I don’t see how anybody apart from Andrade would make sense. I know she wants to stay active and have another fight. But if not, that’s cool.”

The UFC champion continued by stating that she thinks the third fight with Jedrzejczyk is interesting. However, she’s not dismissing Andrade and Suarez either.