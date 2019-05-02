Rory MacDonald Will Likely Be Cleared For Bellator 222

Spread the word!













Following his majority draw against Jon Fitch at last weekend’s Bellator 220, Rory MacDonald was handed two separate medical suspensions.

However, MMA Junkie reports that “The Red King” is expected to be cleared in time to face Neiman Gracie in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament semi-finals. MacDonald was issued a 60-day suspension with 60 days of no contact. He was also given 180-day suspension with 180 days no contact for an elbow injury.

Both of the suspensions required a doctor’s clearance. During a conference call on Wednesday with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) director Andy Foster and Dr. Gary Furness, it was determined MacDonald must go through several steps before getting cleared. Foster declined to comment on what exactly those steps are, citing medical privacy laws.

MacDonald raised questions as to whether or not he even wanted to fight again during his post-fight speech at Bellator 220. However, he later clarified that he does not plan on retiring and will fight Neiman Gracie in June.