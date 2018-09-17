Rory MacDonald Explains Why He Won’t Follow GSP’s Path To Moving Up Weight Class

Rory MacDonald has learned his lesson from Georges St-Pierre while preparing to make history under the Bellator MMA banner. This lesson from the former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion is moving up a weight class.

Once GSP moved up from welterweight to middleweight for his win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217, the former UFC champ gained so much weight that it potentially caused a digestive affliction as he is dealing with ulcerative colitis.

MacDonald became a big name while fighting inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner. Once he made the jump to the Viacom-owned promotion, he further showcased his skills. He won the Bellator welterweight title by scoring a unanimous decision win over Douglas Lima at Bellator 192 back in January.

Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will defend his title against MacDonald at Bellator 206 on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. He stated in a recent interview that this fight against Mousai is all part of the plan for him deciding to sign with Bellator.

“I disagreed with his approach to it from the very beginning,” MacDonald said to MMAFighting. “I think he learned a lesson from it as well, so I think I have a good approach to it. I think fights that are interesting to the fans interest me,” MacDonald said. “That always means it’s the most significant fight at hand. That’s what it is.” “When you take a pound-for-pound style fight in other weight classes or with guys who have proven themselves against a lot of guys, it opens eyes and gets people talking,” MacDonald said. “I’m excited. I’m not too worried about it, at the end of the day. I know he’s a big challenge.” “Things are just coming one after another right now,” MacDonald said. “God has really blessed me with the things that I have aspired to do in my career. I’m very grateful for these things. … It’s gonna be a great year. I’m very happy.”

It has also been revealed that MacDonald will take part in the Bellator welterweight grand prix tournament as he takes on Jon Fitch. This fight is being potentially targeted for February.