Roosevelt Roberts Submits Brok Weaver – UFC Vegas Highlights

Roosevelt Roberts continues to impress.

Roberts took on Brok Weaver in a lightweight contest on the UFC Vegas main card with things being heated between the pair going into the fight.

It certainly translated in the fight as the pair exchanged trash talk during the contest though Roberts had the upper hand throughout. The 27-year-old displayed great striking, takedown defense and submission skills as he ended up getting the rear naked choke in the second round. He now improves to 10-1.

You can watch the finish below:

IT'S DONE.



Roberts squashes the beef w/ a RD 2 RNC! 💪



📺 Keep watching on @ESPN and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Fs9eFF1qcr — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

What did you think of Roberts’ finish as well as his overall performance?