Ronda Rousey isn’t afraid to express her nerdy side as she gets ready for the next stage of her life; being a mother with former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

Rousey uploaded a video on Tuesday showing off a Pokemon-themed gender reveal as the couple moves closer to the expected due date of their first child. Many couples around the world have been notoriously involved one some edgier gender reveals as of late, but Rousey and Browne wanted to keep things light-hearted and true to themselves.

“Our gender reveal is finally here,” Rousey said. “We didn’t want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze or thousands even. Some people are idiots. We didn’t want to do that. So we’re keeping it simple, we’re keeping it safe, we’re keeping it Browsey Acres-style.”

Rousey announced earlier this year on Instagram that she and Browne were expecting their first child. The former MMA standout and now WWE star took a leave of absence from professional wrestling following her last appearance at Wrestlemania 35.

Rousey and Browne have been together since 2015 and were engaged and married in 2017.

Rousey transitioned from her long, accomplished tenure in the UFC to professional wrestling following her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes back at UFC 207. As of right now, it appears that Rousey will return to professional wrestling sometime in 2022, but there’s no clear timetable presented as of right now.

Rousey’s first UFC title defense against Liz Carmouche is considered to be one of the most important fights in UFC history. She is a legend of the sport of MMA and appears to be enjoying life away from the spotlight with Browne by her side, and a baby girl on the way. The couple is expecting their first child to arrive on September 22nd.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne’s unique gender reveal?