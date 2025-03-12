Roman Reigns stepped up on WWE RAW

WWE star Roman Reigns needed to make a statement on WWE RAW that he wasn’t going to be an afterthought on the road to WrestleMania – and that’s exactly what he did.

In the midst of the chaos between Seth Rollins and CM Punk inside a steel cage, Roman Reigns returned to his roots. He got angry, he got mean, and he took out both men out of sheer frustration. He beat up Rollins due to their long-running rivalry dating back to The Shield days – and he took out Punk because of his moment of vulnerability with his wise man Paul Heyman.

The great thing about Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk is that regardless of what they do in the ring, fans are captivated. They are hanging on their every move and every emotion, and that’s the kind of impact that a true superstar can have at the elite level.

Roman Reigns is at his best when he’s absolutely unhinged – and that was precisely what we saw in New York City.

The Roman Reigns effect

Some have questioned the idea of having a grudge match serve as a potential main event at WrestleMania. Others have suggested that a triple threat between Reigns/Rollins/Punk doesn’t make much sense without any kind of real stakes. On Monday, we saw why it makes all the sense in the world.

The most interesting thing about it all is that we don’t know what’s coming next. Will the winner be added to the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena? Will Paul Heyman turn on Roman or Punk? Nobody knows.

All we know is that the Tribal Chief is back. Over the course of the next few weeks, we’re really excited to see how they continue to ramp things up as Las Vegas approaches.