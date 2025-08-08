Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez – Fight Week Odds Keeps Fluffy as the Favorite

Roman Dolidze and ‘Fluffy’ Anthony Hernandez are set to face off in a highly anticipated middleweight main event at UFC Fight Night on August 9, 2025. The fight will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This bout is significant in the middleweight division, as both fighters are in strong form and a win here could propel them closer to a title shot.

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez – Odds

Anthony Hernandez enters the fight as the betting favorite with odds around -345 to -350, reflecting the consensus that he has the advantage. Hernandez is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak and is known for his relentless grappling, cardio, and submission skills.

He applies constant pressure with heavy takedown volume – averaging over six takedowns per fight – which allows him to wear down opponents and seek late finishes. His grind and pace are considered key factors that could break Dolidze down over the five-round fight. Hernandez has a high pace and endurance advantage as he is younger (31 years old) compared to Dolidze (37 years old) and is seen as having better stamina.

Roman Dolidze is the underdog with odds roughly +250 to +275. Despite being the underdog, Dolidze is a tough and durable fighter who has never been finished in the UFC and prides himself on raw power. He has notable knockout wins over top contenders and is considered a dangerous counter-striker who can end fights with a single well-timed shot.

Dolidze’s style contrasts with Hernandez’s pressure and grappling, as he relies on explosive striking and physical toughness. While he struggles with constant forward pressure and may fatigue against Hernandez’s pace, Dolidze’s resilience and knockout power mean he remains a serious threat throughout the fight.

Hernandez is favored to win by submission or decision, while Dolidze’s best chance is to win by knockout or late stoppage in this UFC match. Some interesting odds include bets on the fight lasting over 2.5 rounds, which is favored at about even money, suggesting that the fight will likely extend past the early rounds with Hernandez gradually breaking down Dolidze.

Round-specific bets show plausible scenarios for Hernandez winning in Round 2 or 3, and Dolidze winning in the later rounds through knockout. There are also longshot bets on very early finishes or late-round finishes which carry high payouts.

Over time, betting odds have reflected the momentum and recent results of both fighters. Hernandez’s consistent winning streak and ability to finish fights have made him the clear favorite as the fight approaches. Dolidze’s odds have shifted correspondingly as Hernandez’s dominance and durability became more evident. However, Dolidze’s proven toughness maintains him as a live underdog with notable payout potential for bettors seeking an upset.

A dominant victory could place either fighter firmly in the middleweight title conversation. Hernandez looks to continue his unbeaten run dating back five years and secure a top contender position, while Dolidze aims to establish himself as a threat capable of challenging for the belt soon. Both fighters have expressed that a win here would likely lead to a title eliminator or a high-profile matchup with one of the division’s leading contenders like Dricus Du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev.