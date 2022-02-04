Joe Rogan likes the idea of a boxing matchup between heavyweight champions Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury.

Ngannou most recently defended his belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He came into the fight with a serious knee injury and won the fight with his vastly improved grappling skills.

Fury concluded his trilogy with Deontay Wilder with a finish last year. He’s awaiting his next opponent but was briefly in negotiations to fight Dillian Whyte, although nothing has been officially announced or booked.

Ngannou has flirted with the idea of moving to boxing for months, most notably amidst his ongoing contract dispute with the UFC. He’s criticized the UFC’s business model and how fighters are compensated for their efforts.

Ngannou and Fury have fueled the fire to a potential matchup in a series of back-and-forth trash talk on social media.

Joe Rogan Wants To See Francis Ngannou Vs. Tyson Fury

During a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan promoted the idea of Ngannou facing Fury in a crossover bout.

“I want to see him box because I want to see him get a giant chunk of money – like, Conor McGregor-style, Floyd Mayweather chunk of money,” Rogan said. “Because when Conor fought Floyd Mayweather, he made $100 million. … I think that’s nice. I’d love to see that. If (Ngannou) fought Tyson Fury, how much money would they be able to make?” (h/t MMA Junkie)

White has previously said that Ngannou has one more fight left on his current deal with the UFC. He’s expected to miss at least nine months after his knee surgery and could potentially return to the cage later this year.

Ngannou seems keen that he doesn’t plan on fighting in the UFC under his current contract structure, so the promotion will have to negotiate a fair deal for all sides. Regardless, the possibility of a boxing match with Fury looms large.

Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?

