UFC Denver Medical Suspensions: Yair Rodriguez Gets Max Sit

This past weekend’s (Sat. November 10, 2018) UFC Denver card featured some great fights. However, some fighters did suffer some injuries that will keep them sidelined for a while.

In the main event of the night, Yair Rodriguez pulled off a thrilling last-second knockout win over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Rodriguez has been issued a 180-day medical suspension after the brawl. However, he can be cleared earlier with the note of a doctor. Regardless, he will serve a 60-day minimum suspension either way.

Jung has been issued a 60-day minimum suspension after being knocked out by “El Pantera.” Also, co-main event competitor Mike Perry was given a 90-day suspension after being armbarred by Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first round. However, should he obtain clearance from a doctor’s letter, he can return earlier with no minimum suspension.

Check out the full UFC Denver medical suspensions below (via Sherdog):