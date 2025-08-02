Rodolfo Vieira Outslugs Tresean Gore for Dominant Decision Victory – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Rodolfo Vieira got back into the win column at UFC Vegas 108, delivering a dominant showing against Tresean Gore.

Despite going a meager 1 for 6 on takedown attempts, Vieira banked the opening round largely due to Gore’s lack of offensive output. Of course, that was largely due to Vieira’s relentless grappling attack.

Vieira attempted to get Gore to the ground once again in the second, but Gore’s defense continued to hold up, forcing Vieira to stand and trade with him. Unfortunately for Gore, Vieira proved to be the faster and more effective striker, forcing Gore on his back foot and lighting him up with a variety of attacks to the head and body.

Vieira continued to control the Octagon throughout the third round, outstriking his opponent, who seemingly had no answer for the unending pressure.

After 15 minutes of entertaining action, we went to the scorecards, where Vieira was unsurprisingly awarded the victory.

Official Result: Rodolfo Vieira def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Check out Highlights From Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore at UFC Vegas 108:

Por decisión unánime Rodolfo Vieira se lleva la victoria 🔔 #UFCVegas108 pic.twitter.com/wE5aoVEjF9 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 3, 2025