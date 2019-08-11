Rodolfo Vieira Submits Oskar Piechota – UFC Uruguay Results

Spread the word!













Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight bout continues the main card of the UFC Uruguay event:

Round 1: After a slow start, they started to let their hands go. Vieira drops down and scores a single, but Piechota pops back up to his feet. Vieira shoots in and takes the Pole down. Piechota goes to butterfly guard against the cage. Piechota with a triangle off his back but there’s nothing with it. Viera did a good job of staying on him and just smothering him. Oskar stood up to end the round.

Round 2: Piechota looks fatigued. Vieira shoots in but he’s stuffed. He tried again and got it. Vieira moves to mount but just as he lands it, Piechota explodes to his feet. Vieira grabs the single and then rags Peichota down against the cage. Vieira locks in a textbook arm-triangle and eventually forces the tap.

Results: Rodolfo Vieira def. Oskar Piechota by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:26 of Round 2