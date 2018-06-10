Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero Full Fight Video Highlights

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker took on hulking knockout artist Yoel Romero in the main event of last night’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The fight brought the controversial aspect that Romero was unable to win the belt after missing weight by 0.2 pounds on his second attempt yesterday, his second straight UFC title fight before which he missed weight.

Drama aside, the bout, which was a rematch of their excellent interim title fight at last July’s UFC 213, provided an all-out war that has a solid chance at the title of 2018’s best fight. Whittaker used his trademark high-volume style to pepper a drained Romero in the early rounds, utilizing side and stomp kicks to consistently hyperextend the “Soldier of God’s” lead knee, a pinpoint left jab, and some huge left head kicks to win a close – and some would even say controversial – split decision.

He also seemed to have broken his right hand in the bout, making his performance even more impressive without the ability to punch with his right hand. “The Reaper” also survived being rocked by Romero with zombie-like toughness, recovering from multiple monstrous shots that dropped him in the fourth and fifth rounds. The fifth round seemed to be a possible10-8 score for Romero, which would have potentially made the fight a draw, yet Whittaker won out overall.

Watch full highlights of the hard-fought battle right here: