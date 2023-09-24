Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has made plans for an end-of-year Octagon comeback, claiming he will be ready to “put a beating” on the next opponent the UFC send his way.

Whittaker, the current number three ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 290 back in July, suffering a one-sided second round TKO loss to current number one contender, Dricus du Plessis in the pair’s title-eliminator.

The loss returned Whittaker to the loser’s enclosure, following a brief return to winning-ways against Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night Paris back in September of last year in the promotion’s first foray into France.

Robert Whittaker vows to “flog” next opponent in return to the UFC

And clamoring for a hasty return to competition following the recent title ascension of Sean Strickland, Whittaker claimed he was “itching” to make a return to the Octagon.

“I want to fight anyone – I want to find a top-five opponent, because that’s where I am,” Robert Whittaker told MMA Fighting. “I want to fight a top-five opponent. And, mate, I just want to flog whoever they put in front of me. That’s what I am in the game right now. I am just training.”

“I’m enjoying training, and I’m itching at the bit to get in there and just put a beating on the next guy,” Robert Whittaker explained. “And I’ll wait until the UFC comes to me with a ticket.”

Suffering his first loss to a fighter other than former two-time foe, Israel Adesanya during his middleweight tenure after his defeat to du Plessis, Whittaker had landed notable victories at the weight class over the likes of Derek Brunson, Jacare Souza, Yoel Romero, Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum, along with the aforenoted, Vettori.

