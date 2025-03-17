Robert Whittaker targets big fight for UFC 317 return, admits light heavyweight move looms large

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has confirmed he is open to a potential light heavyweight move in the near future, but first wants to share the Octagon with fellow ex-champion, Sean Strickland as soon as UFC 317 in June.

Whittaker, who has yet to make good on a rumored early-year return, has been out of action since he co-headlined UFC 307 last October.

And suffering a shocking opening round loss, Robert Whittaker was submitted by the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev with a devastating face crank, suffering notable jaw and facial damage in the process.

Weighing up a potential light heavyweight move in the near future amid links to a fight with then-champion, Alex Pereira — Whittaker, who featured as low as welterweight in his UFC tenure, has sights fixed on a June return next at least.

Robert Whittaker continues to weigh up light heavyweight move

Discussing a potential 205lbs birth in the near future, Whittaker revealed on the MMArcade podcast how he wants to still fight Strickland at middleweight first — as soon as International Fight Week, before weighing up his options afterwards.

“I’m going to decide [on a light heavyweight move] after this next fight,” Robert Whittaker said. “At the very least [one more fight at middleweight], at the very least. Depending on, like, I’m going to really try and push the boundaries of muscle to weight ratio and everything to see where we come up.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIWd8obPcc0&ab_channel=MMArcadePodcast

Himself out of action since February, former middleweight champion, Strickland failed in his bid to reclaim the crown in a one-sided unanimous decision loss against South African rival, Dricus du Plessis — in his rematch with their common-foe.

Whittaker himself faced off with Pretoria native, du Plessis back in 2023, suffering a stunning second round knockout loss to the current champion in another title eliminator for the Auckland-born favorite.