Robert Whittaker targets big fight for UFC 317 return, admits light heavyweight move looms large
Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has confirmed he is open to a potential light heavyweight move in the near future, but first wants to share the Octagon with fellow ex-champion, Sean Strickland as soon as UFC 317 in June.
Whittaker, who has yet to make good on a rumored early-year return, has been out of action since he co-headlined UFC 307 last October.
And suffering a shocking opening round loss, Robert Whittaker was submitted by the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev with a devastating face crank, suffering notable jaw and facial damage in the process.
Weighing up a potential light heavyweight move in the near future amid links to a fight with then-champion, Alex Pereira — Whittaker, who featured as low as welterweight in his UFC tenure, has sights fixed on a June return next at least.
Robert Whittaker continues to weigh up light heavyweight move
Discussing a potential 205lbs birth in the near future, Whittaker revealed on the MMArcade podcast how he wants to still fight Strickland at middleweight first — as soon as International Fight Week, before weighing up his options afterwards.
“I’m going to decide [on a light heavyweight move] after this next fight,” Robert Whittaker said. “At the very least [one more fight at middleweight], at the very least. Depending on, like, I’m going to really try and push the boundaries of muscle to weight ratio and everything to see where we come up.”
Himself out of action since February, former middleweight champion, Strickland failed in his bid to reclaim the crown in a one-sided unanimous decision loss against South African rival, Dricus du Plessis — in his rematch with their common-foe.
Whittaker himself faced off with Pretoria native, du Plessis back in 2023, suffering a stunning second round knockout loss to the current champion in another title eliminator for the Auckland-born favorite.