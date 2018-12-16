Rob Font Outlasts Sergio Pettis In Milwaukee

Rob Font welcomed Sergio Pettis back to the bantamweight division on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Font came into the bout off a unanimous decision loss to Raphael Assuncao at UFC 226 last July. He needed a victory after two losses in his last three bouts. Meanwhile, the younger Pettis returned to 135 after eight fights at 125 pounds in the UFC. He had also lost two out of his last three but to the best of the division in Henry Cejudo and Jussier Formiga.

The pressure was on with both needing a victory to avoid losing three out of their previous four.

Round One:

The fighters threw jabs that missed to start the fight. Pettis fired a low kick. They exchanged and Font snapped his jab well. Font landed a kick and an uppercut. He worked his overhand right effectively. Pettis landed his jab and an inside low kick. Font snapped the straight right again and went to the body. The activity level was high. Font worked the body. Pettis snapped a big shot but Font fired back. The straight right came again with Fony pushing the pressure. Pettis answered with a right hand.

Font walked Pettis down more, unafraid of the younger Pettis’ power. Font clinched and got an easy trip takedown. He then passed to side control easily. Pettis looked for upkicks but Font landed to his body. Pettis got up and threw a spin kick. An action-packed first round.

Round Two:

Font kept the pressure high to start the second. Pettis threw some light shots that idd little. Font opened up with a big flurry. He looked for a takedown but Pettis defended this time. Font snapped the jab again but Pettis landed a high kick. A stiff low kick landed from Font, and his striking was on point. He went upstairs then to the body effectively. Pettis’ eye began to swell shut. He landed a low kick and had a head kick blocked. He scored a decent shot and nearly missed on the head kick once again. Font blocked many of the kicks. Pettis landed a solid right. Font answered with an uppercut.

He went for the takedown but Pettis reversed to land on top. Font responded with a kimura, and Pettis got out of the hold as the second round ended. Great back-and-forth fight.

Round Three:

Pettis appeared more aggressive to start the third. He popped a couple shots and a low kick. Another right hand landed. The fighters threw but not much consequential landed. The action slowed somewhat. Pettis unleashed some combos all of the sudden. His mouthpiece fell out. Font got a takedown and the referee put Pettis’ mouthpiece back in. Font went to work from the guard, smothering the action. He got back to his feet but again controlled Pettis with ground and pound.

Font took his opponent’s back and outlasted Pettis to secure a unanimous decision.

Final Result: Rob Font def. Sergio Pettis via unanimous decision