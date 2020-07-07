RIZIN FF Set For Back To Back Events In August

Spread the word!













RIZIN FF is set for a spectacular return next month with the Japanese promotion announcing that it will hold back to back shows on Sunday, August 9, and Monday, August 10. The promotion last event took place in February and fans have been kept busy wondering when the company would begin staging events again.

The announcement was made today during a press conference held by the promotion’s president Nobuyuki Sakakibara. RIZIN 21 and 22 will both take place inside the newly built Pia Arena in Yokohama, Japan, and will feature only Japanese based fighters. Thankfully for RIZIN, the bulk of its roster is based in Japan, which means fans should be in for some decent match-ups.

Information regarding the lineups is yet to be released, but will hopefully be announced in the near future. At the moment there is no word on if the events will be available as a PPV for international audiences.

