RIZIN FF is known for putting on epic New Year’s Eve events, and the forthcoming RIZIN 26 appears set to continue that tradition.The 16-fight card, which will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena, will feature 2 title fights and the return of kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa.

The Japanese promotion has officially released the full card, which sees Kai Asakura defending his bantamweight strap against Kyoji Horiguchi in the main event. The pair have faced off previously, with Asakura demolishing Horiguchi inside the opening minute of their 2019 bout at RIZIN 18. Asakura comes into this fight on the back of two straight wins, while Horiguchi will be making his first appearance under the RIZIN banner since his shock loss to Asakura.

In the co-main event, kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa takes on Thailand’s Kumandoi Phetjaroenvit in a 58.5 kg catchweight bout. The 26-year-old Phetjaroenvit has racked up over fifty Muay Thai bouts and won multiple titles.

The undefeated Nasukawa will start as the heavy favorite, but hopefully, Phetjaroenvit will provide a sterner test for the 22-year-old than some of his most recent opponents. The vacant women’s super atomweight title will also be on the line with Ayaka Hamasaki, and Miyuu Yamamoto set to clash for the strap.

JMMA fans can also rejoice at the news that the card will be streamed internationally with English commentary. Frank Trigg and Joe Ferraro will be the men on the mic with the event streaming on LIVENOW.

Here is the full card for RIZIN 26

RIZIN Bantamweight Championship: Kai Asakura vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Kai Asakura vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Kickboxing) Catchweight 58.5: Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Kumandoi Phetjaroenvit

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Kumandoi Phetjaroenvit Catchweight 68kg: Mikuru Asakura vs. Satoshi Yamasu

Mikuru Asakura vs. Satoshi Yamasu Catchweight: Takanori Gomi vs. Kouzi – RIZIN Special Standing bout Rules

Takanori Gomi vs. Kouzi – RIZIN Special Standing bout Rules RIZIN Super Atomweight Championship: Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Miyuu Yamamoto

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Miyuu Yamamoto Bantamweight: Yuki Motoya vs. Naoki Inoue

Yuki Motoya vs. Naoki Inoue Catchweight 67kg: Kyle Aguon vs. Kleber Koike

Kyle Aguon vs. Kleber Koike Catchweight 68kg: Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Ren Hiramoto

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Ren Hiramoto Bantamweight: Hideo Tokoro vs. Shinobu Ota

Hideo Tokoro vs. Shinobu Ota (Kickboxing) Catchweight 50kg: Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Phetmalai Phetjaroenvit

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Phetmalai Phetjaroenvit Bantamweight: Ulka Sasaki vs. Kenta Takizawa

Ulka Sasaki vs. Kenta Takizawa Super Atomweight: Kanna Asakura vs. Ai Shimizu

Kanna Asakura vs. Ai Shimizu X vs. Shibatar

Catchweight 63kg: Kazuma Kuramoto vs. Taiyo Nakahara

Kazuma Kuramoto vs. Taiyo Nakahara Heavyweight: Sudario Tsuyoshi vs. Minowaman

Sudario Tsuyoshi vs. Minowaman Catchweight 51kg: Sakura vs. Eru Takebayashi

Will you be watching RIZIN 26?