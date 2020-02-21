RIZIN 21: Full Card, Start Time & How To Watch

After tearing the roof the Saitama Super Arena with an absolute stellar New Years’ show, RIZIN FF returns this weekend for their first event of 2020.
RIZIN 21 will take place on Sat. 22 February, inside the Hamamatsu Arena in Hamamatsu, Japan. The 13-bout card will feature five kickboxing and seven MMA bouts, as well as one Jiu-Jitsu gauntlet match. The match will see Brazil’s Roberto Satoshi Souza taking on five Team Nakai competitors, one after the other over a 10 minute period.
Headlining the event will be a 150 pound catchweight bout between Japan’s Mikuru Asakura and Mexico’s Daniel Salas. Asakura is coming into this event on a seven-fight winning streak.
The co-main event will feature a bantamweight bout between the USA’s Victor Henry and Japanese veteran Masanori Kanehara.
RIZIN 21 will also see the promotional debut of former UFC fighter Naoki Inoue. The former flyweight has made the shift to bantamweight and will take on Australia’s Trent Girdham.
The card can be watched via FITE TV and is set to start 9:00 pm PST.
Full Card:
- Catchweight: Mikuru Asakura vs Daniel Salas
- Bantamweight: Victor Henry vs Masanori Kanehara
- Heavyweight:Roque Martinez vs Hideki Sekine
- Catchweight:Marcos de Souza vs Falco Neto
- Bantamweight:Kintaro vs Kenji Kato
- Jiu-Jitsu Gauntlet Exhibition Bout: Roberto Satoshi Souza
- Bantamweight:Trent Girdham vs Naoki Inoue
- Featherweight:Vugar Keramov vs Kyle Aguon
Kickboxing:
- Heavyweight:Kousuke Jitukata vs Ryo Sakai
- Flyweight:Kenichi Takeuchi vs Naoya
Opening Bouts Not Televised:
- Catchweight: Henry Cejas vs SEIDO
- Lightweight: YUYA vs KOUKI
- Catchweight: Masaji Tozuka vs Masahiro Ozawa