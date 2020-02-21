RIZIN 21: Full Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













After tearing the roof the Saitama Super Arena with an absolute stellar New Years’ show, RIZIN FF returns this weekend for their first event of 2020.

RIZIN 21 will take place on Sat. 22 February, inside the Hamamatsu Arena in Hamamatsu, Japan. The 13-bout card will feature five kickboxing and seven MMA bouts, as well as one Jiu-Jitsu gauntlet match. The match will see Brazil’s Roberto Satoshi Souza taking on five Team Nakai competitors, one after the other over a 10 minute period.

Headlining the event will be a 150 pound catchweight bout between Japan’s Mikuru Asakura and Mexico’s Daniel Salas. Asakura is coming into this event on a seven-fight winning streak.

The co-main event will feature a bantamweight bout between the USA’s Victor Henry and Japanese veteran Masanori Kanehara.

RIZIN 21 will also see the promotional debut of former UFC fighter Naoki Inoue. The former flyweight has made the shift to bantamweight and will take on Australia’s Trent Girdham.

The card can be watched via FITE TV and is set to start 9:00 pm PST.

Full Card:

Catchweight: Mikuru Asakura vs Daniel Salas

Mikuru Asakura vs Daniel Salas Bantamweight : Victor Henry vs Masanori Kanehara

: Victor Henry vs Masanori Kanehara Heavyweight: Roque Martinez vs Hideki Sekine

Roque Martinez vs Hideki Sekine Catchweight:Marcos de Souza vs Falco Neto

Bantamweight: Kintaro vs Kenji Kato

Kintaro vs Kenji Kato Jiu-Jitsu Gauntlet Exhibition Bout : Roberto Satoshi Souza

: Roberto Satoshi Souza Bantamweight: Trent Girdham vs Naoki Inoue

Trent Girdham vs Naoki Inoue Featherweight:Vugar Keramov vs Kyle Aguon

Kickboxing:

Heavyweight: Kousuke Jitukata vs Ryo Sakai

Kousuke Jitukata vs Ryo Sakai Flyweight:Kenichi Takeuchi vs Naoya

Opening Bouts Not Televised: