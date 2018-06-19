Rising Prospect Claims UFC Doesn’t Want Him To Fight Darren Till

There is one top prospect that believes the UFC is protecting Darren Till.

That prospect is Leon Edwards, who already has his next fight lined up under the promotional banner in the Octagon. However, that has not stopped him from talking about Till.

Edwards is slated to fight former title contender Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout that will serve as the headliner of the upcoming UFC Singapore (UFC Fight Night 132) event.

This comes off the heels of Till’s big win over title contender Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC Liverpool event back in May that aired live on FOX Sports 1 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

“I wasn’t disappointed,” Edwards said in an exclusive interview with MMANytt ahead of his fight against Cerrone. “The aim isn’t Darren Till. The aim is to be a world champion. That was just a simple call out to say I’m the best welterweight in England and that’s all that was.” “I was cage side watching it and there was nothing that jumped off the page,” Edwards said about the fight. “Both guys didn’t want to hit each other. It was a lackluster performance from both guys to be fair. It was nothing special watching that fight.” “That fight would be a huge fight for England but I feel the UFC wouldn’t give me that fight,” Edwards said about facing Till. “They’re going to try to build both guys from what I’m hearing. That would be a good fight for the U.K. 100-percent but whoever is after this fight, whoever in the top 10, I’ll fight against. “After going out there and performing against Donald Cerrone, my aim is anyone in the top 10.”

This event is slated to take place n Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 8 a.m. ET while the preliminary card will be broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass at 4:30 a.m. ET.