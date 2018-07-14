Rick Glenn Earns Split Nod Over Dennis Bermudez

Rick Glenn edged out Dennis Bermudez in Boise.

Bermudez went for a takedown early, but Glenn was prepared for it. Bermudez landed a right hand over the top. Glenn landed a punch upstairs. Glenn stuffed a takedown. A body kick was there for “The Menace.” A left hand landed for Bermudez. Glenn returned fire with his own left hand. A knee to the body found the target for Bermudez. Bermudez lifted his opponent up, but the cage saved Glenn. Bermudez swung wild with the left hook The round ended with both men trading punches.

Glenn opned up the second stanza with a kick to the body. Bermudez connected with a leg kick. Bermudez shot in and finally scored the takedown. “The Menance” dropped some punches. Glenn got back to his feet. A straight left hand landed for Glenn. Bermudez scored another takedown. Once again, Bermudez couldn’t maintain control. Bermudez brought Glenn down to the mat and yet again the control was non-existent. knee to the body was there for “The Menace.” Glenn found himself on his back again. He landed an upkick. The round ended shortly after.

Bermudez landed a combination early in the final frame. He took the back of Glenn, but was far too high. The two engaged in the clinch. Bermudez had his takedown attempt stuffed. Glenn threw a punchout of range and Bermudez capitalized with a takedown. Blood trickled down Bermudez’s forehead. “The Menace” had the best control he’s had all fight. He scored a big elbow and briefly had his opponent’s back. The fight returned standing, but not for long. The two engaged in a scramble. The final horn sounded with Bermudez escaping a kimura attempt.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Glenn. One of the judges surprisingly gave Glenn a 30-27 score.

Final Result: Rick Glenn def. Dennis Bermudez via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)