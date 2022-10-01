The previously undefeated MMA Lab staple, Richard Palencia has suffered the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts career, in quite horrifying fashion, fracturing his leg off the back of a kick attempt in the second round of his Bellator 286 fight against Cee Jay Hamilton.

Palencia, a former LFA bantamweight champion, entered tonight’s Bellator 286 fight against Hamilton in the midst of an impressive 10-fight winning streak since his professional mixed martial arts career began back in 2013.

Drawing Hamilton at the San Jose, California event, Richard Palencia, who most recently Allan Bergosso at LFA 119, suffered the first professional loss of his career to date in his Bellator debut, fracturing his left leg in the second round of his bow against the aforenoted, Hamilton.

Richard Palencia suffers a gruesome leg injury in his Bellator 286 bow

Appearing to land shin-on-shin with a left leg kick attempt in the second round, Palencia stepped back to his stanch pre-kick, before grimacing, and eventually separating his leg which had fractured on impact. Bellator MMA shared footage of Palencia’s grotesque injury on their official Twitter account.

Viewer discretion is advised.

An unfortunate ending to the opening fight of the night 👇



🔗 https://t.co/zMdsHRAwvX pic.twitter.com/3YN6B6N5MP — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 1, 2022

Tonight’s event is scheduled to feature an undisputed featherweight title fight between champion, Patricio Pitbull, and challenger, Adam Borics. In the night’s co-headlining slot, former featherweight kingpin and Grand Prix victor, A.J. McKee draws UFC alum, the streaking, Spike Carlyle in a catchweight fight.