ByCraig Pekios
Kaan Ofli Survives Nasty Kneebar, Chokes Out Ricardo Ramos - UFC Rio Highlights

Kaan Ofli defied the odds and scored an impressive first-round submission victory over Ricardo Ramos to kick off the UFC Rio main card.

Ramos and Ofli got off to a fast and furious start with Ramos nearly locking in a knee bar in the opening moments of the first. Ofli scrambled until finally fighting his way out of the hold and quickly taking Ramos’ back in the process. Slapping on a body triangle as Ramos stood open, Ofli went to work on trying to cinch his arm under his opponent’s chin.

Before long, he did exactly that, locking in a standing RNC that forced the Brazilian to tap out.

Official Result: Kaan Ofli def. Ricardo Ramos via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:02 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli at UFC Rio:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

