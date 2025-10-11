Kaan Ofli Survives Nasty Kneebar, Chokes Out Ricardo Ramos – UFC Rio Highlights

Kaan Ofli defied the odds and scored an impressive first-round submission victory over Ricardo Ramos to kick off the UFC Rio main card.

Ramos and Ofli got off to a fast and furious start with Ramos nearly locking in a knee bar in the opening moments of the first. Ofli scrambled until finally fighting his way out of the hold and quickly taking Ramos’ back in the process. Slapping on a body triangle as Ramos stood open, Ofli went to work on trying to cinch his arm under his opponent’s chin.

Before long, he did exactly that, locking in a standing RNC that forced the Brazilian to tap out.

Official Result: Kaan Ofli def. Ricardo Ramos via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:02 of Round 1.

