Results: Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Ep. 3

By
Matt McNulty
-
0
SHARE

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series put on a hell of a show this week despite four fights falling through at the last minute.

Several prospects made massive statements witheir performances and earned a UFC contract in the process.

Check out the results below!

  • Antonia Schevchenko Defeats Jaymee Nievera By Second Round TKO (3:22)

Valentina Schevchenko’s sister dazzled UFC President Dana White after TKOing Nievera with knees in the second round. Nievera was a short-notice replacement.

  • Te Edwards Defeats Austin Tweet By First Round Knockout (0:28 seconds)

Edwards made the most of his opportunity by blasting Tweet with a massive right hand less than 30 seconds into the first round. Certainly a fighter to keep an eye on.

  • Josh Parisian Defeats Greg Rebello By First Round Knockout (1:30)

A nasty spinning back fist by Parisian ended Rebello’s night early just a minute and a half into the first round. Stellar showing by Parisian, who accepted the fight on less than a week’s notice.

  • Julian Erosa Defeats Jamall Emmers By Second Round Knockout (1:10)

The UFC veteran impressed big time with a brutal headkick knockout just over a minute into the second frame.

  • Jordan Williams Defeats Tim Caron By Third Round TKO (3:37)

Williams dominated Caron for the first two rounds before putting him away in the third with elbows as Caron unsuccessfully fished for a kimura from the bottom.

Advertisement

NEXT: Junior Dos Santos Looking To ‘Leave Negative Stuff’ In Past Ahead Of Return

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR