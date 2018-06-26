Results: Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Ep. 3

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series put on a hell of a show this week despite four fights falling through at the last minute.

Several prospects made massive statements witheir performances and earned a UFC contract in the process.

Check out the results below!

Antonia Schevchenko Defeats Jaymee Nievera By Second Round TKO (3:22)

It's all finishes for a second straight week on #DWTNCS, as Antonina Shevchenko, sister of Valentina, decimates Jaimee Nievera with a Muay Thai assault! Wielding a 40-1 stand-up record, "La Pantera" moves to 6-0 as an MMA pro. pic.twitter.com/zWBUmmqxl8 — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) June 27, 2018

Valentina Schevchenko’s sister dazzled UFC President Dana White after TKOing Nievera with knees in the second round. Nievera was a short-notice replacement.

Te Edwards Defeats Austin Tweet By First Round Knockout (0:28 seconds)

Hot damn! The MMA Lab's Te Edwards starches Austin Tweedy in 28 seconds! The Arizonan is on a five-fight winning streak and has finished all six of his victories by KO/TKO in 2:30 or less. #DWTNCS pic.twitter.com/N5YHEPayKm — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) June 27, 2018

Edwards made the most of his opportunity by blasting Tweet with a massive right hand less than 30 seconds into the first round. Certainly a fighter to keep an eye on.

Josh Parisian Defeats Greg Rebello By First Round Knockout (1:30)

On less than a week's notice, Michigan's Josh Parisian fells Greg Rebello with a spinning backfist in the first! A former KOTC title challenger, he has won six of his last seven. #DWTNCS pic.twitter.com/K7V0ZHlwy0 — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) June 27, 2018

A nasty spinning back fist by Parisian ended Rebello’s night early just a minute and a half into the first round. Stellar showing by Parisian, who accepted the fight on less than a week’s notice.

Julian Erosa Defeats Jamall Emmers By Second Round Knockout (1:10)

Julian Erosa is one step closer to making his UFC return, as the big show vet and TUF 22 semifinalist finishes Jamall Emmers with a nifty head kick and punches! "Juicy J" is 7-2 since his UFC release; he has finished 19 of his 22 victories. #DWTNCS pic.twitter.com/7LAQNowPPt — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) June 27, 2018

The UFC veteran impressed big time with a brutal headkick knockout just over a minute into the second frame.

Jordan Williams Defeats Tim Caron By Third Round TKO (3:37)

A protégé of former UFC title challenger David Terrell, Jordan "Bomaye" Williams defeats Tim Caron via third-round TKO. Behind more measured striking, cardio and takedowns aplenty, the Bellator alum has won six of his last seven. Six of his eight victories are by KO/TKO. #DWTNCS pic.twitter.com/0SbJER7HxO — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) June 27, 2018

Williams dominated Caron for the first two rounds before putting him away in the third with elbows as Caron unsuccessfully fished for a kimura from the bottom.