Report: Ronda Rousey Won’t Re-Sign With WWE If Cyborg Joins

Ronda Rousey won’t sign a new contract with the WWE if former UFC champion Cris Cyborg joins the company.

This has been a fight the UFC wanted to make when Rousey was still under contract. However, it never took place.

Now, with Rousey under contract with the WWE and Cyborg continually dropping hints about a potential jump to pro-wrestling, it’s a possible match. Cyborg is currently in talks with the UFC about a new contract.

Earlier this month, there were reports that Rousey would be leaving the WWE after April. WWE tried to calm down these rumors when they stated that Rousey would still be under contract until 2021. Rousey won her first WWE title last summer. Cyborg congratulated her online after her victory.

A new report surfaced online from American sports blogger Terez Owens that “Ronda is refusing to resign with the WWE if they bring Cris Cyborg into the storyline .”

Rousey may be taken off of WWE television after April. But that doesn’t mean that she can’t work a match later.

Original plans always called for her to lose the WWE RAW women’s title at WrestleMania 35. She’s expected to defend against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match.

