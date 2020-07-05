Report: Negotiations Underway For Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC 251

Spread the word!













It looks like we may get a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 after all. Kamaru Usman was expected to defend his 170-pound title against Gilbert Burns in the event headliner taking place July 11 on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

However, Burns had to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19. The likes of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal offered to step in, but it seemed as if the UFC was content with making the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway as the new headliner.

Until now.

Usman vs. Masvidal To Finally Take Place?

According to multiple reports (first reported by ESPN), negotiations are now underway to book a welterweight championship bout between Usman and Masvidal. Talks aren’t close to being finalized, but they are ongoing with both sides believing there is a path to making a fight come to fruition.

Might be time for the Pig to squeal 😏😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 4, 2020

To make matters more interesting, Masvidal underwent a test for COVID-19 on Saturday as per his manager.

Jorge Masvidal is getting tested for COVID-19 🤔



(via @malkikawa) pic.twitter.com/qJaP42hA7n — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 4, 2020

This was originally the fight to make until negotiations went downhill on Masvidal’s side with “Gamebred” later getting embroiled in a public spat with the UFC over fighter pay. As a result, Burns was given the title shot.

It should be interesting to see if both parties can come to an agreement this time around. Of course, there are other hurdles such as the fact that Usman and Masvidal are still in the United States.

No, Usman never got on the flight after Burns withdrew. Getting him and Masvidal to Abu Dhabi is one of several hurdles. https://t.co/5JaQroSiCU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

Hopefully, things turn out for the best and we keep a third title fight.

Do you think we’ll see Usman vs. Masvidal at UFC 251 next week?