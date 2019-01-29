Report: Khabib & McGregor Reach Settlements With NSAC

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were scheduled to appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) tomorrow to find out their punishment for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

However, that’s not going to happen. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, neither fighter will appear because they have reached settlements with the state. The settlement agreements will be presented to the commission and voted upon Tuesday.

Exact details of the settlements are not available as of yet. Both were facing potential fines, suspensions, and community service for their involvement in the brawl. Khabib’s cornermen Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov were also scheduled to appear for their involvements but also reached settlement agreements in advance of the hearing.

Of course, the brawl kicked off when Khabib leaped into the crowd to fight McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. Back in the Octagon, McGregor jumped onto the cage and took a swipe at Abubakar Nurmagomedov. He and Tukhugov then brawled it out with McGregor in the cage. Khabib’s cornermen were detained by police but never arrested when McGregor refused to press charges. The commission is still withholding $1 million of Khabib’s $2 million disclosed purse for the fight.

Another Issue Remains

Another high-profile issue still remains on the docket for tomorrow’s NSAC hearing, however. Jon Jones is scheduled to appear for the controversial failed drug tests that forced UFC 232 to be moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Last year, Jones tested positive for the metabolite of anabolic steroid Turinabol multiple times. He was not sanctioned by USADA or the CSAC due to the positive tests being from residual amounts.

The NSAC may not be as convinced as California. They demanded Jones attend an evidentiary hearing to “allow for a measured, thoughtful and comprehensive discussion of his anti-doping testing protocol and results and provide an opportunity for the NSAC to determine the appropriate path forward for him in Nevada,” according to MMAjunkie.