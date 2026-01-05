Report: Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg Set for UFC 327 in Miami

Jiri Prochazka’s next bout is apparently set for April 11th in a title eliminator against Carlos Ulberg. The UFC light heavyweight division is poised for a significant clash this spring. According to a report from combat sports analyst Emiel Sardarean, former champion Jiri Prochazka will face Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327. The event is scheduled for April 11 in Miami, Florida. Sardarean was the first to confirm the booking.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327

This matchup materializes after months of speculation regarding the trajectory of the 205-pound weight class. With current champion Alex Pereira hinting at a move to heavyweight to challenge for a third divisional belt, the Prochazka-Ulberg fight is widely viewed as a title eliminator or potentially a bout for a vacant championship.

Czechia’s Prochazka, who has maintained his position at the top of the rankings despite recent fluctuations in the division, stated earlier this week that he believed he was rightfully positioned to fight for the belt. His return to Miami marks a high-profile opportunity to reclaim the status he held prior to his shoulder injury and subsequent battles with Pereira.

Carlos “Black Jag” Ulberg enters this contest on a reported nine-fight winning streak, a run that has established him as the division’s premier rising contender. Training out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand, Ulberg has drawn praise for his technical striking and knockout power, recently adding victories over established names like Jan Błachowicz, Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir to his record.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: (R-L) Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 311 event at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The two were previously linked to a potential bout in Perth late last year, but timing issues and injuries prevented the fight from coming to fruition at that time. Ulberg later clarified that he requested a delay to rehabilitate an injury properly rather than face a dangerous opponent like Prochazka at less than full capacity. Now, with both men healthy and the division in a state of transition, the UFC has elected to headline or feature them prominently on the April card in Miami.​

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 22: Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand reacts after a light heavyweight fight against Jan Blachowicz of Poland during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 on March 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

For Prochazka, this fight offers a chance to stabilize his path back to gold without the immediate obstacle of Pereira, against whom he has struggled stylistically. For Ulberg, a victory over a former champion would validate his rapid ascent and cement his claim as the next face of the division. The UFC has yet to release the full card for UFC 327, but this booking anchors the event with a guaranteed action fight. Sardarean’s report indicates contracts are signed and this match will be a title eliminator.