Francisco Trinaldo will be making his welterweight bow in his next outing.

The longtime UFC lightweight veteran will be making the move up when he takes on Muslim Salikhov in a welterweight bout taking place at the promotion’s upcoming June 5 according to a report from MMA Fighting.

The move comes after his TKO win over Jai Herbert in July last year where Trinaldo came in four pounds heavy at 160 pounds. It was the first time the Brazilian has missed weight in his career.

Acknowledging that the cut might be too much for him at the age of 42, Trinaldo will look to continue his winning streak at 170 pounds. “Massaranduba” is on a three-fight winning streak and has won four of his last five overall.

Among his other wins included John Makdessi, Bobby Green and Evan Dunham with his only loss in that run being a controversial unanimous decision defeat to Alexander Hernandez.

Salikhov, meanwhile, will be looking to continue his own winning streak. The Dagestan native has won his last four in a row with his most recent win being a split decision over Elizue Zaleski dos Santos in July.

Salikhov was most recently booked to face Santiago Ponzinibbio in January only for the fight to be called off after Salikhov had to withdraw due to health problems stemming from COVID-19.

Who do you have winning this contest?