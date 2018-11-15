Report: Floyd Mayweather vs. Nasukawa Back On – With A Catch

Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa is reportedly back on – for now. And as always with Mayweather, there’s a catch.

Mayweather was announced for December 31’s RIZIN FF 14 from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan earlier this month. He was supposed to be taking on rising star Nasukawa in a bout that did not yet have specific rules or a weight class.

However, it seemed to fall apart when Mayweather issued a seething statement about the state of the fight on his Instagram. That made it seem like Mayweather was duped and offended at how he had been treated. The bout seemed to be doomed.

However, that’s apparently not the case as of today. Mayweather told TMZ Sports that the fight was back on when asked in Beverly Hills last night:

“We’re gonna make it happen.”

As for the rules of the ‘fight,’ Mayweather said it would not surprisingly be a boxing exhibition with no kicks allowed. ‘Money’ couldn’t resist saying it would be the most lucrative exhibition of all-time:

“Rules? It’s gonna be a little boxing exhibition. No kicking. I’m moving around with the guy for 9 minutes, and of course it’s gonna be the highest paid exhibition ever.”

He then closed by saying that the amount of money he’s making for nine minutes of easy work made the fight an easy decision, quite the opposite of his words two weeks ago: