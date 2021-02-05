Cub Swanson will be back in action soon.

According to MMA DNA, the featherweight veteran is set to take on Gavin Tucker in the UFC’s upcoming May 1 event.

There is no location or venue for the event as of now, but based on the events during the COVID-19 pandemic so far, it will likely take place in Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi.

***BREAKING NEWS***



Cub Swanson returns on May 1st. "Killercub" takes on the Canadian Gavin Tucker in a Featherweight bout. pic.twitter.com/yCcIf6zEl5 — MMA DNA (@MMADNANL) February 4, 2021

Swanson is on a two-fight winning streak and will be looking to make it three against the Canadian.

The 37-year-old most recently knocked out Daniel Pineda at UFC 256 back in December. Prior to that, he snapped a four-fight losing streak after outpointing Kron Gracie in October 2019.

He was previously targeting fun matchups in various divisions such as bantamweight and lightweight but it appears he will continue competing at 145 pounds for now.

Tucker, meanwhile, is is coming off a unanimous decision win over Billy Quarantillo which notably took place at UFC 256 as well.

That put him on a three-fight winning streak while the 34-year-old has also won four of his last five overall since debuting for the UFC in 2017.

What do you think of the matchup? And who wins?