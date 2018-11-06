Report: Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler Close To Final

The discussion of Ben Askren’s first opponent has been one of the hottest topics in MMA ever since ‘Funky’ was traded to the UFC. Tonight, news has arrived that Askren vs. a former champion is close to being official.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Dana White informed him that the UFC is close to booking Askren vs. Robbie Lawler. The fight is expected to take place at January 26, 2019’s UFC 233 in Anaheim, Calif.

Breaking: Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler targeted for UFC 233 on Jan. 26 in Anaheim, per Dana White. Contracts are not signed yet from what I'm told, but UFC is working on getting it finalized. Story up soon on @ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 6, 2018

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has been out of action since he seriously injured his knee against Rafael dos Anjos last December. Prior to that, he defeated Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision. Lawler made a memorable run to the UFC title in 2014, defending the belt in classic fights with Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit.

But ‘Ruthless’ has had trouble with wrestlers in the past, and you could argue Askren is the best. ‘Funky’ has called out much of the UFC roster since his trade was announced. He targeted Darren Till and the Diaz brothers, but it appears Lawler will be his first UFC foe.

Askren has been drumming up consistent buzz on social media, and this fight has the potential to be a barnburner. It also has the potential to be a snoozefest if Askren chooses to control Lawler on the ground and little else.

Regarding, it seems that the outspoken former ONE champ almost has a first bout in the Octagon. Are you happy with the news?