Renato Moicano Submits Cub Swanson In Los Angeles

Cub Swanson was finished by Renato Moicano.

Featherweight action served as the third fight on the main card of UFC 227. Swanson and Moicano clashed inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Swanson fired off leg kicks right away. A jab was there for Moicano. Another jab landed for Moicano. The leg kicks kept finding a home for Swanson. Moicano fired off his own leg kick, but got tagged with a right hand. Another right hand connected for Swanson. Moicano dropped Swanson with a jab. Swanson got back up and ate a knee to the body. Moicano took his opponent down and mounted him. Swanson improved his position. Moicano took the back and went for the rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Final Result: Renato Moicano def. Cub Swanson via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:15