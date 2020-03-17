Renato Moicano Sorry For Bizarre Post-Fight Behaviour At UFC Brasilia

Spread the word!













New lightweight contender Renato Moicano has apologised for his bizarre behaviour at UFC Brasilia after submitting Damir Hadzovic inside one minute.

Brazilian Moicano fought in front of no crowd at Ginasio Nilson Nelson on Saturday night. After submitting his opponent Hadzovic in just 44 seconds, Moicano angrily stood up and confronted Hadzovic, confusing everyone watching at home.

Speaking post-fight, Moicano explained he was annoyed at the fight finishing so quickly and the fact no fans got to see his performance, he explained.

“No, I did wrong because I’m coming from two losses from tough guys, and I want to fight hard. I want to fight the best guys, and in the first takedown, I put him on the ground and submit him, I want more fight. I want to fight, I want to fight, but I did wrong. I’m sorry, Hadzovic. I’m wrong.

“You know it was very strange to enter in the cage and don’t see the crowd, especially the people from my city. I was looking forward to seeing the people cheer for me, but there is no problem. We have to fight in all circumstances, and I did good. I think I did good like a rear-naked choke in the first round against a tough guy. It was good for me.”

As well as saying sorry Moicano also took his chance to call out Paul Felder during his post-fight interview with middleweight legend Michael Bisping. ‘The Irish Dragon’ is coming off a loss and it seemed like another move out of left-field. According to Moicano, the call-out is simply due to their respective rankings.

“I don’t know, because (it) just pop in my head. He’s the No. 7 (at 155), and I’m the No. 7 (at 145), and right now I’m fighting in the lightweight (division), so why not see who is the best? The lightweight or the featherweight?” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Who wins if Renato Moicano faces Paul Felder next?