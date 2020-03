Spread the word!













Renato Moicano made quick work in his lightweight debut.

Moicano faced Damir Hadzovic on the main card of UFC Brasilia on Saturday as he looked for a change in fortune after undergoing a two-fight losing streak.

That didn’t last long as Moicano quickly took Hadzovic down and locked in the rear naked choke submission to get the victory in just 44 seconds.

You can watch the finish below:

THERE'S THE TAP! 👏



🇧🇷 @MoicanoUFC only needs SECONDS to give us our first finish of #UFCBrasilia. pic.twitter.com/yprCFf1eVO — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2020

What did you think of Moicano’s lightweight debut?