Ren Hiramoto makes quick work of Mikuru Asakura – Super Rizin 3 Highlights

Japanese star, Ren Hiramoto minted himself as the inaugural Last Man Standing title victor this morning in his home country, laying waste to Mikuru Asakura – felling the former two-time Rizin FF bantamweight championship challenger with a dominant opening round KO win in the headliner of Super Rizin 3.

Hiramoto, who had been sidelined since he featured in December of last year in a unanimous decision win against YA-MAN – made incredibly short work of Asakura this morning at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, finishing the former title chaser in the opening round of their Last Man Standing championship pairing.

REN HIRAMOTO IS THE LAST MAN STANDING!!!



HE STOPS MIKURU ASAKURA IN THE VERY FIRST ROUND!



Watch on #RIZIN TV!

🔗https://t.co/CXiPKkswl0



[ #SuperRIZIN3 ] pic.twitter.com/IEUWvFUMaG — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) July 28, 2024

Posing with his title belt on his official X account this morning, Hiramoto sported a hearty smile to boot – before declaring himself a champion.

Ren Hiramoto lays waste to Mikuru Asaruka at Super Rizin 3

“I am champion” Ren Hiramoto posted on his social media.

i am champion pic.twitter.com/8qphxBfYOu — 平本蓮 REN HIRAMOTO (@renhiramotoXX) July 28, 2024

And after his knockout stoppage over Asakura, Hiramoto who paraded his championship around the squared circle was confronted by current Rizin FF featherweight champion, Chihiro Suzuki, who staked his claim for a fight with the former next.

RIZIN Featherweight Champion Chihiro Suzuki wanted a piece of Ren Hiramoto after the main event!



Watch on #RIZIN TV!

🔗https://t.co/CXiPKkswl0



[ #SuperRIZIN3 ] pic.twitter.com/8dchDRNFT7 — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) July 28, 2024

Hiramoto and Suzuki first fought back in 2022 at Rizin Landmark 2, with the latter handing Hiramoto a unanimous decision defeat over the course of three rounds.