Reinier de Ridder Reveals Critically Low Testosterone Behind UFC Loss: “Like a Pre-Puberty Girl”

Reinier de Ridder has revealed the shocking extent of the health problems that derailed his title run at UFC Vancouver, disclosing that severe anemia, dangerously low testosterone, and high inflammation markers left him physically destroyed ahead of his October 2025 loss to Brendan Allen.​

Reinier de Ridder Opens Up About Severe Health Issues That Led to UFC Vancouver Loss

The former ONE Championship double champion disclosed in a recent interview with Submission Radio that mandatory blood work conducted two weeks before the fight showed his red blood cell count was in the trash, indicating really bad anemia. However, de Ridder never checked the results before stepping into the octagon against Allen on October 18.

“Two weeks before the fight, once a year they have to do blood work because of the commissions. UFC had me do the blood work; I didn’t look at it, it just went to them directly. But in those numbers my red blood cell count was basically in the trash – really, really bad anemia.”

Following the fight, de Ridder worked with Regenerate to obtain comprehensive blood panel results that painted an even grimmer picture of his physical state. The tests revealed multiple critical deficiencies that had accumulated from his demanding schedule and repeated weight cuts.

“Basically everything was trash. Testosterone of a pre-puberty girl, very low testosterone, very high inflammation markers. I just worked myself into the gutter. That’s basically what it comes down to. I I trained way too hard, did too many weight cuts, and I just [expletive] my body up all the way.”

The 35-year-old Dutchman explained that the issues stemmed from fighting five times in 11 months since his UFC debut, combined with cutting from 220 pounds down to the 185-pound middleweight limit repeatedly. De Ridder admitted he ignored warning signs during training camp, pushing through despite feeling slow, run down, and tired after every session.​

The physical toll was evident in his performance against Allen. After dominating the opening round with grappling control, de Ridder faded dramatically in the second round and was unable to continue after four rounds, with his corner stopping the fight. The loss snapped his four-fight UFC winning streak that included victories over Bo Nickal, Kevin Holland, Gerald Meerschaert, and former champion Robert Whittaker.

Reinier de Ridder Reveals Severe Anemia and Dangerously Low Testosterone Behind UFC Vancouver Loss

For two months following the defeat, de Ridder continued to struggle with basic activities. He felt exhausted walking up stairs, couldn’t finish training sessions, and required days to recover from any physical exertion.​

“Since the fight I’ve basically felt like [expletive] for two months. Still tired as last time we spoke. Walking up the stairs, I wasn’t able to finish a training session, wasn’t able to recover. If I would train, I would feel like [expletive] for days after.”

VANCOUVER, CANADA – OCTOBER 18: Reinier de Ridder makes takes a deep inhale during the UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jordan Jones/Getty Images)

De Ridder has since implemented a comprehensive recovery protocol developed with Regenerate, including specific supplements and hypoxia-hyperoxia training designed to increase his red blood cell count. The treatment involves alternating between low and high oxygen environments to stimulate blood cell production and aid physical recovery.

“I kind of just went down the rabbit hole and tried to figure out what exactly was wrong. I had my blood work done, did all the performance testing to find out where I’m at, got the scan to see if it’s even smart to stay at middleweight. The Regenerate guys really helped me analyze the blood work results and they put me on a protocol which has really been helping.”

The recovery process has proven successful. De Ridder reported that this past week marked the first time in months he completed a full week of training twice daily, dating back before even his Robert Whittaker camp two fights ago.

“It’s been rough the last couple of months, but it’s very cool to find out what was wrong with me and to see my body coming back. This week of training was the first full week I’ve been going hard twice a day in a very long time. It’s amazing. I almost get emotional talking about it because I finally have my body back.”

De Ridder has confirmed he will return at UFC 326 in March against Caio Borralho, with plans to remain at middleweight despite the challenging weight cut. He maintains that his scan results showed he has high bone density and sufficient lean mass to compete at 185 pounds, though he acknowledged the cut will never be easy.

The Dutchman expressed determination to avenge his loss to Allen before considering a move to light heavyweight, stating he believes he beats Allen every night of the year except for that one performance. He pointed to nearly finishing Allen with an inverted triangle in the third round despite having no energy, suggesting what might have been possible at full health.

Allen improved his record to 25-7 with the victory and has since won his next fight against Marvin Vettori in July 2025. Meanwhile, de Ridder’s loss temporarily derailed what appeared to be a trajectory toward a title shot against newly crowned middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.