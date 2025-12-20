Caio Borralho messes with Reinier de Ridder following UFC 326 fight announcement

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho has teased Reinier de Ridder as the two prepare to lock horns at UFC 326.

At UFC 326, Caio Borralho will attempt to prove that he is a legitimate middleweight title contender when he collides with Reinier de Ridder, who seemed on course for his own championship opportunity until his recent loss to Brendan Allen. Due to the fatigue that RDR seemed to show, many pieced it together with some of his previous losses and suggested that he has a problem when fights go deep.

Caio Borralho, meanwhile, is looking to get back on the winning trail. In his most recent outing, he fell short in a unanimous decision loss courtesy of Nassourdine Imavov. If he can make a really convincing statement against de Ridder, he could well be just one more win away from earning a shot at the gold – depending on how things shake out with Khamzat Chimaev and Imavov.

In a tweet released after the fight was officially announced, Caio Borralho had the following message to send to rival Reinier de Ridder.

No problem for @ReinierdeRidder , it’s only 3 rounds 😂 https://t.co/ZgjyolvE7Z — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) December 20, 2025

“No problem for @ReinierdeRidder, it’s only 3 rounds [laughing face].”

There is certainly a debate to be had about the state of the middleweight division, mainly focused on whether or not it is as deep as some of the other divisions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Alas, this is still a great fight, and it’s one that will really test Borralho’s ability to deal with the smothering nature of de Ridder’s style.

Whether or not RDR is returning too soon after his defeat to Allen is another thing to factor into any official prediction here, but hopefully, both of these men are at their absolute best for what is set to be a really intriguing fight.