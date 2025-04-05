Regian Eersel Closes Out Alexis Nicolas Trilogy with Majority Decision Win – ONE Fight Night 30 Highlights

Regian Eersel closed out his trilogy with Alexis Nicolas in impressive fashion at ONE Fight Night 30.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘The Immortal’ scored a second straight victory over Nicolas, though it didn’t come without some early adversity.

As the fight began, Nicolas lit up the former two-sport ONE world champion with a bevy of brutal calf kicks. That trend continued throughout the fight, but momentum quickly shifted in the second when Eersel scored a late knockdown. From that point on, Nicolas struggled to duplicate the offensive success he had in the first round and a half as Eersel effectively countered and controlled the pace.

After five full rounds of action, we went to the scorecards where ‘The Immortal’ was crowned the victor via a majority decision.

Official Result: Regian Eersel def. Alexis Nicolas via majority decision

Originally, Eersel was scheduled to defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship against Eersel at ONE Fight Night 30. However, Eerself lost his belt on the scale 24 hours earlier after failing to pass hydration. As a result, the lightweight kickboxing crown will remain vacant until the promotion books a fight to crown a new champion.

Check out highlights from Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30:

PERFECTLY timed 💯 "The Immortal" drops Alexis Nicolas late in Round 2!

