Watch – Referee trips and slaps fighters in shocking cage incident

In the ever wild world of mixed martial arts, an official was forced into action – with his trips and hands over the course of the weekend during a bout under the banner of a Romanian organization.

The referee, who has been spotted in footage of multiple events under the banner of Romanian mixed martial arts promotion, RXF – was called into action on more than one occasion attempting to split up fights and overly active combatants.

In the first video – posted on social media, the referee ushered a fighter away from a felled opponent, before appearing to slap the fighter in the face whilst on the canvas – before the former would then shell up and turn his back.

Referee throws fighters around the cage in shocking footage online

After that at a Next Fighter 8 event, the referee then grabbed a fighter by the neck and tripped him to the canvas once more, taking him down in an attempt to prevent a brawl between the fighter and his opponent.

This MMA referee is an absolute menace 💀 pic.twitter.com/c3npQ4IG1c — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 27, 2024

And in more footage, the official then trips another fighter after attempting to soccer kick an opponent, before then pushing another fighter to the mat once more – this time from behind.

With fans online sharing their thoughts on the referee’s applications of the ruleset and stern approach to officiating, many encouraged him to pursue his own career in mixed martial arts.

“Bro is better fighter than them,” A user on X posted.

“Bro he’s not the ref. He’s the ENFORCER,” A user on X posted.

“He’s the big daddy in the cage ring.”



“Smacked ts out of the first dude.”



“Guy uses more excessive force than highly stressed SWAT-teams.”



“I will pay to watch that MMA referee alone!!”