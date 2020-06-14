Ray Borg Provides Update On Son Following UFC Vegas 2 Withdrawal

Spread the word!













Borg Pulled Out Of Fight To Be With Son

Ray Borg received some good news after pulling out of UFC Vegas 2.

Borg was set to meet Merab Dvalishvili in bantamweight action at UFC Vegas 2 last night. However, the former flyweight title challenger would pull out of the fight on Thursday as he cited personal reasons.

He later posted an image of his son, Anthony.

“Family first, see you soon son.”

Family first, see you soon son. pic.twitter.com/sql3RqsmK4 — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) June 11, 2020

On Saturday, Borg provided more detail as to what happened with his son in what turned out to be positive news in the end.

“Thank you so much for the overwhelming love and support, as you all know I pulled from my fight to be with my son,” Borg wrote on Twitter. “With his condition being lifelong he is at risk for surgery every day.

“Although there were some worries about his shunt failing due to some malfunction symptoms I am happy to let everyone know that he is at home doing well and will not need any surgery.”

Anthony was born in 2018 but was diagnosed with hydrocephalus as he later underwent several surgeries to address the issue. Hopefully, there is no further need for any more.

Borg last competed in May when he suffered a split decision loss to Ricky Simon.