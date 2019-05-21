Photo: Ray Borg Has Truck Wrecked In Albuquerque Accident

Spread the word!













It’s been a difficult ride for Ray Borg as of late. Things don’t seem to be getting much better for the flyweight.

“The Tazmexican Devil” posted a photo on Twitter, showing his truck completely wrecked following an accident in Albuquerque. Borg added in the post, “People in Albuquerque can’t drive for sh*t”:

“I can’t remember the last time I caught a break. People in Albuquerque can’t drive for sh*t, thank god the kids are ok.”

Borg has been very public about his son’s recent medical issues, as the infant has already undergone several brain surgeries in his young life. Borg also had his fight with Brandon Moreno at UFC 223 canceled last year after he was injured during Conor McGregor’s bus incident in New York.

He has also had trouble making weight in the past several years, missing weight three times since 2015. His weight issues have gotten so trying, that Borg threatened to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) if he misses weight once again.