Rampage Won’t Be Surprised If Wanderlei Silva Retires After He Destroys Him

Rampage Jackson won’t be surprised if Wanderlei Silva decides to hang up his gloves after their fourth fight at the Bellator 206 event.

One More Round

Bellator MMA is going back for more and is hoping that fight fans around the world are interested in seeing Silva fight Jackson for the fourth time.

Silva returned to action from an extended layoff last June. But was defeated by Sonnen over three rounds on pay-per-view at Bellator NYC at Madison Square Garden. Once this fight was rumored, Silva made it known that he was considering retirement.

Jackson recently did an interview where he talked about how using altitude tents once again has given him a new lease on his career. He used them when he was making a name for himself while competing in PRIDE.

Rampage Jackson Won’t Be Surprised

He started using them again for his last fight, which was against former title contender Chael Sonnen. The former UFC light heavyweight champ also made it known that if it was up to him, this fight against Silva will be the final bout for the career of the ‘Axe Murder.’

“I started doing it, and sure enough, in my last fight with Chael, no matter what happened, I didn’t get tired,” Jackson told MMAjunkie. “That’s one of my biggest fears is getting tired. When I hang up my gloves, it will probably be in training camp for a fight,” he said. “I’ll probably book a fight, be training for a fight, and I can’t go to the gym one day. I’ll be like, yeah I’m done.” “I’ve trained really hard this camp,” he said. “I plan on destroying Wanderlei, so I’m not surprised he’s going to want to retire. Last time I beat him, he left the weight class. He’s got nowhere to go this time.”

Bellator 206 is set to take place on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.