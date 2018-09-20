Rampage Jackson Expresses His Support For Liddell vs. Ortiz 3

Rampage Jackson expresses his support for Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz wanting to fight again each other for the third time. The former UFC light heavyweight champion does have some history with Liddell but has yet to fight Ortiz.

The two MMA Legends are slated to meet for a third fight at an event that goes down on November 24, 2018 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This show will air live on pay-per-view event. More fights for the main and undercard of this show will be announced in the coming weeks.

Their History

If you recall, Jackson beat Liddell by knockout to win the UFC light heavyweight title back in 2007 at UFC 71. Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006.

Rampage Jackson Expresses

Jackson recently went on record by stating fight fans won’t hear him bash the fight but rather be supportive of it.

“A lot of fans criticize fighters as we get older, and I say this is what we know. This is the sport we love,” Jackson told reporters during a conference call (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie). “We get older, and we still want to participate in it. I personally don’t see anything wrong with older fighters getting out there and fighting.” “It’s better to fight another older fighter instead of a younger guy, because that can be dangerous,” Jackson said. “But I’ve got nothing against Tito or Chuck. I’m cool with both of them; I respect both of them. I trained with Tito over the years. I fought Chuck twice, and I know Tito wants to beat Chuck. I think that’s the reason for them fighting a third time. “I just hope it’s a good fight. I hope both of them are safe, because both of those guys are older than me, and at their age. I know I’d probably be doing other things like fishing. But those guys, they love the sport, and more power to them.”

Jackson will fight Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206. This event is set to take place on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN and Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.