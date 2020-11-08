UFC welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj has released a statement following his gruesome injury in his TKO loss against Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 13.

Despite a solid showing, promotional debutante, Brahimaj dropped a defeat in his UFC bow, after suffering a brutal ear injury in the final round of his preliminary pairing with Griffin.

The Fortis MMA mainstay had his promotional career disrupted after the discovery of a tumor within his eye, detailed some decent striking early on in the opening round, before suffering a couple of accidental groin kicks from Griffin.

Midway through the third and final frame, Brahimaj who had his back to the Octagon fence was clipped with a short right elbow from Griffin, almost completely detaching the former’s left ear from his head, with Brahimaj clearly attempting to hold his ear in place. In a timely call, referee, Mark Smith separated the two immediately, calling a halt to the action.

Check out footage of Brahimaj’s ear injury below, viewer discretion to the squeamish is advised, however.

His ear almost fell all the way off. No biggie. #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/dWkiXTSLFi — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) November 8, 2020

The injury despite being horrific didn’t seem to faze Brahimaj at all. He took to Instagram following his defeat to assure fans he is fine, congratulate his opponent and anticipate his comeback.

“Hello everyone! I am fine! Tis but a flesh wound,” Brahimaj wrote. “On a serious note congratulations to my opponent fought a great fight and am truly happy to share the cage with him and best of luck to him. I will heal up, and get right back on track. From the soul I appreciate all the support I have gotten from all over!! Set backs are nothing new to me so they will only make me stronger. Much love y’all, see you soon. #alhamdulillahalways”

