Rafael dos Anjos Wants Colby Covington Rematch If ‘Chaos’ Doesn’t Retire

Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington fought back at UFC 225 in June of 2018.

After five rounds, Covington won via unanimous decision to capture the interim 170-pound championship. Unfortunately for Covington, his chase for the undisputed welterweight title didn’t end the way he wanted. Covington challenged Kamaru Usman for the title in the UFC 245 main event earlier this month.

Usman broke Covington’s jaw midway through a very competitive fight, before putting “Chaos” away late in the fifth round. Now, Covington is nursing his broken jaw, but intends to get back to action as soon as he’s medically cleared to do so. Speaking to AG Fight recently, “RDA” offered his thoughts on Covington’s recent defeat and injury. It turns out dos Anjos has dealt with a broken jaw before himself.

The Brazilian claims he has seen many people retire from such an injury, but hopes that’s not the case with Covington, as he’d love to rematch the American Top Team (ATT) product.

“Absolutely [a rematch against Colby matters for 2020[. I’ve had this injury too, I don’t know the severity, but you have to have a lot of head to come back. I hope he really fights back, doesn’t retire, because it’s an injury I’ve seen retire people out there,” dos Anjos said. “It’s something I don’t even want for my worst enemy. But let’s see.

“It’s six months to go back to training, I remember how I got. Six months is just to retrain. It took me about ten months to fight again, a year almost to fight again. But it sure is a fight that interests me. It was [in the fight against Clay Guida that I got hurt]. It was terrible, worse thing, I don’t wish for my worst enemy.”

Of course, before he can think about rematching Covington, “RDA” has a meeting with Michael Chiesa at UFC Raleigh on January 25.

What do you think about “RDA” wanting to rematch Covington? Who are you picking?