Having faced the who’s who of the lightweight division, former undisputed division champion, Rafael dos Anjos has called for a fresh pairing against former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier – suggesting a showdown at UFC 295 in Novembet at Madison Square Garden.

dos Anjos, a former undisputed lightweight champion, most recently headlined UFC Vegas 78 earlier this month, suffering an eventual unanimous decision loss to fellow Brazilian standout, Vicente Luque in a welterweight pairing.

As for Poirier, the former interim lightweight champion most recently headlined UFC 291 back in July himself, suffering a spectacular second round high-kick KO loss to fellow former interim champion, Justin Gaethje – in the pair’s symbolic BMF championship clash.

Rafael dos Anjos offers to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 295 in November

Announcing plans earlier this week for a return to the Octagon before the close of this year, Poirier appears to have found a willing dance partner in the form of Niteroi veteran, dos Anjos, who is searching for his own return to the winner’s enclosure.

“Let’s do it!” Rafael dos Anjos posted on his official X account. “Big respect for what you’ve accomplished @DustinPoirier, this fight would get me fired up.”

Himself striking undisputed lightweight gold back in 2015, Brazilian fan-favorite, dos Anjos turned in a dominant unanimous decision win over former champion and common-foe, Anthony Pettis, before stopping Donald Cerrone in December of that year in the pair’s title fight rematch.

In his most recent win, dos Anjos managed to stop Bryan Barberena at the welterweight limit of 170lbs at UFC Fight Night Orlando, wrapping up a second round neck crank submission win back in December of last year.

Two perennial lightweight contenders, dos Anjos’ most recent Octagon walk at the limit came in a main event clash with Rafael Fiziev back in July of last year, suffering an early fifth round KO loss.

Would you like to see Rafael dos Anjos fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 295 in November?