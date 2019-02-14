Rafael Dos Anjos Doubles Down On Conor McGregor Fight

Rafael Dos Anjos doubles down on his callout of former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. In fact, he’s willing to make a weight class change in order to make it happen.

The former lightweight champion made it known earlier this month that he is willing to fight McGregor at any weight class. He issued the challenge to Conor in a post on his official twitter account.

While doing a recent interview, RDA made it known that he’s willing to go back down to lightweight, which is where he held the title. This is just another way of getting this fight done.

“I’m at that stage of my career where I need fights that excite me. I have 39 fights and [I’m] 34 years old,” dos Anjos told Helen Yee (transcript by BJPenn.com). I still have a lot on me but now I have to have some fights that excite me. I don’t want to fight regular guys just to drop to lightweight, kill myself, and it not be worth the money.

“A super fight with Conor McGregor for example, I think it would be worth the drop in weight. I’m not afraid to take any shots. [A fight with Conor] would be better than my last fights where I fought big wrestlers trying to wrestle me and hold me down and stuff like that,” he added.